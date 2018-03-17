Uber keen to sell self-driving tech to Toyota

U.S. ride-hailing company Uber is in talks to start selling its self-driving technology to Toyota Motor, Japanese media reported Friday.

The San Francisco-based company is seeking to install its driverless system in Toyota minivans, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Toyota vice president Shigeki Tomoyama and Gill Pratt, who is in charge of the company's artificial intelligence development, met with Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi this week at his company's research and development center in Pittsburgh, Nikkei said.

Uber's system centrally processes data from cameras, sensors and lidar, a type of technology that measures distances using laser pulses, according to the company's advanced technologies group chief Eric Meyhofer.

Toyota develops its own core technologies for self-driving, while it also has plans to use those from companies including Uber and China's Didi Chuxing to develop vehicles for mobility services, Nikkei reported.