Church of England OK's cashless payment systems

The Church of England is tossing the traditional way of payments in exchange for electronic transactions through cards or Apple and Google pay, the BBC reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the church aims to provide the payment service for numerous events, including christenings, weddings and church festivals.

The new payment option, which will be offered in over 16,000 churches throughout the country, also aims to attract younger people, who mostly choose not to carry cash.

"We want all generations to be able to make the most of their place of worship," the national stewardship officer of the Church of England John Preston was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Installing this technology does mean that one-off fees can be done via card, as can making one-off donations," he added.