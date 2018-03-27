Facebook may face a heavy fine after data scandal

Facebook, in hot water after the scandal involving collection of users' data, may be forced to pay a fine costing trillions of dollars amid an investigation that it violated an agreement made with the U.S. agency in charge of protecting consumer rights.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States, the agency in charge of the protection of the public's consumer rights, has placed the social media mogul under investigation after 50 million Facebook users' data details fell into the hands of a political consulting company.

Former FTC Vice President David Vladeck, who spoke to the Washington Post last week, stated that the British Consulting firm Cambridge Analytica's accessing of over 50 million users' information and data may result in Facebook being threatened to pay a heavy penalty.

In 2011, Facebook made an agreement with the FTC that it would pay $40,000 per privacy violation.

Facebook also signed a consent agreement that year ensuring that the company was legally responsible for warning users if their data or information would be used outside security reasons.

Facebook is also under fire for its phone application, accused of recording phone conversations and messages.

Facebook made a statement regarding the investigation, saying, "our dedication to protecting our users' information is still continuing. We are willing to answer any of the Commissions possible questions."

The U.S. Commission of Justice has called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with other CEOs of technology firms to give statements regarding data privacy on April 10.

Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook, has apologized for the company's role in the scandal, and for the possible effect it may have on the next U.S. presidential elections.