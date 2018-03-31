How to use blockchain to do good in a world where nobody trusts each other

There is a strong "blockchain" infrastructure under the cryptocurrency that became popular with bitcoin. Moreover, it is possible to use blockchain not only for cunning traders but also for good. Accordingly, a project carried out by the social innovation platform, Imece, in this regard has pointed to the idea of blockchain. It has been proposed that in the digital environment where the trust relations between states, institutions and individuals are weakening, blockchain can be used in every environment from finance to the energy sector, from elections to online legal platforms.

By organizing an event titled "Blockchain for Good" in cooperation with Atölye and the United Nations Development Program Alternative Finance Lab (UNDP Alternative Finance Lab), Imece thoroughly discussed the blockchain technology's potential for use in social and environmental areas other than digital finance with its stakeholders in the ecosystem.

According to the World Economic Forum, $1.4 billion has been invested in blockchain technology over the past three years. Moreover, many of the projects are still experimental. Experts participating in the event from the start-up world and international organizations tackled the methods of using blockchain technology to solve social issues. A key benefit of the event was to take out the blockchain debate from finance, technology or entrepreneurial ecosystems, spreading it to different disciplines such as sociologists, designers, non-governmental organization employees and academics.

Get ready for transformation

Many experts liken the current period of the blockchain to the early days of the internet, agreeing that despite its recent popularity it has transformed existing systems from the root. Blockchain, which I have defined as "authenticated certificate of every real moment in the digital world," will mean digital memory for each institution and individual. "The bridge between digital life and reality" will be established with blockchain solutions that certify every moment.

We have witnessed many times in recent history that technology has transformed the system. However, it is expected that the blockchain will be much more powerful and effective in this transformation than in the past. Because until now, a relationship that is under the control of only intermediary structures such as financial institutions and state institutions becomes open to anyone who wants to be involved in the system. For this reason, it is important for the application areas and methods of this technology to be discussed together with the different stakeholders at the national and international level, and to develop appropriate strategies accordingly. In the 21st century, world affairs require a whole new perspective, joint effort and everyone's hand under the stone. The business world must also have a balanced structure of profit and the welfare of both the planet and humanity. It is just a big responsibility that cannot be broken down on the states. This is where the blockchain comes in.

Trust gap deepens

According to the results of Edelman's Trust Barometer, which is carried out with the participation of more than 30,000 people globally, the trust gap between states, people and the business world is deepening. Blockchain technology offers a new model for resolving this crisis. Since consensus is essential in blockchain technology, power is not appointed with the decision of a single person or institution. In addition, blockchain technology does not have a gate that could lead to a security breach due to its design, so it is highly safe.

Blockchain in energy, electionsUNDP Alternative Finance Lab Specialist Marina Petrovic stated that blockchain technology can be used in different areas such as supply chain management, energy sector and electronic voting, as well as financial use, stressing that international aid can be made more transparent, reliable and effective with blockchain. Describing the projects UNDP Alternative Finance Lab has implemented in different regions using block-chain technology, Petrovic explained that migrant workers' mailing money to their families can be made cheaper, faster and safer with blockchain-based payment systems. Referring to the rapid development of blockchain technology, Petrovic said block-chain technology can bring innovative and interesting solutions to social issues, adding that they are very interested in the cooperation between Imece and UNDP Alternative Finance Lab in this sense.

Solution to refugee problem

Niall Dennehy, founding partner of AID: Tech, which provides innovative solutions developed through a blockchain for social and financial involvement of people living in disadvantaged communities and receiving inadequate services, said blockchain technology can be used to eliminate the barriers to global development. Noting that they are the first company to help Syrian refugees by using blockchain technology in a totally transparent way, Dennehy stated that with the system they set up, they distributed digital cards to local refugee families in Lebanon to shop at local markets, thus sending a total of $10,000 to families.

"It is difficult to follow the movement of aid distribution with traditional aid campaigns. With the block chain, all the movements of each actor, goods and money along the chain can be monitored, so that a completely transparent recording of the deliveries of the aid materials can be produced," Dennehy said.

Banking service for everyone

Furkan Kamacı, the founding partner of the Colendi start-up, which started with the question, "How can everyone reach democratic and humanistic banking?" said that in the credit rating system developed by means of blockchain technology, they are doing personal credit scoring by using the bank's financial data and personal data such as shopping habits and social media usage. Pointing out that around 2.9 billion people in the world do not have a bank account, Kamacı said that thanks to the digital identity created by Colendi, which is valid in all countries, these people can contribute to the economy and also benefit from microloans.

3 rare cameras more sensitive than the human eye

With three rare cameras, the pixel monster Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro have the ability to capture more detail than the human eye in low light. The Huawei P20 Pro will be available for sale in the first week of April with a low-skilled Leica camera. Chinese Huawei introduced the new photo-focused Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro with three rare cameras at a special meeting in Paris. The meeting was more like an introductory meeting of a digital camera rather than the promotion of a smart phone. The mark on the back is a sign that the phone can be used horizontally to take more pictures and videos. The three rare cameras are used to measure depth and not to lose resolution when using telephoto capability. The Huawei P20 Pro with a 5.8-inch screen will be available for sale at the end of the month, while the Huawei P20 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen is expected to be available in April. The notched look of the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro, which give really good results in low light conditions, at the top of the screen is similar to the iPhone. The notch of the Huawei P20 and P 20 Pro, which is similar in appearance to the iPhone X just like the Asus, is smaller than their rival. The Huawei P20 has 4 GB, and the P20 Plus has 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage capacity.



Low-light difference



With a front-side 24-megapixel selfie camera, the Huawei P20 Pro captures the details of moving moments in super-slow-motion mode. Supporting 1.2 Gbps internet speeds, the Huawei P20 series has features that support the highest speed device currently in use. With a 40-megapixel main camera, optical image stabilization capability, telephoto capabilities and three rare cameras, the phone can take pictures with quick focusing ability. Hybrid focusing is also possible even on far distant objects. Photos can be taken at night without using a tripod. Looking at these features, the characteristics that will run rings around professional cameras stand out.



Super slow-motion



Smartphones are also replacing expensive cameras with their video capabilities. Slow-motion videos are now becoming really popular. A super slow-motion feature with the ability to slow down footage by displaying 960 frames per second makes it possible to catch the flapping of a fly. So, the Huawei P20 has quite a lot of attractive features with its details. Coming out with Android 8.1 Oreo up-to-date operating system, the phone also uses a Kirin 970 chipset platform. In Türk Telekom stores, stands will be put up for customers to have a Huawei P20 experience.