Intel shares drop sharply after report Apple will ditch Intel chips by 2020

As U.S. stocks continue to tumble after China officially raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products, technology shares fell hard, with the most recent to tumble being Intel.

Formerly high-flying technology companies like Microsoft and Alphabet also fell, as Intel took a steep drop of 8.6 percent following a report in Bloomberg News that Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers as early as 2020, replacing Intel. Apple was off 1.5 percent.

Other big tech companies are also under pressure including Amazon, which slumped 5.0 percent as President Donald Trump sharpened attacks on the retailer and its chief, Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Tesla Motors dropped 5.6 percent ahead of electric car production figures that analysts expect will miss targets.

And Facebook shed 2.8 percent as it reels from a scandal over consumer data.

Analysts also cited revived worries of a trade war after China slapped tariffs on 128 U.S. exports, including 25 percent on pork products and recycled aluminum.

In addition to that move, which Beijing had telegraphed in retaliation for U.S. tariffs targeting China, Trump again threatened to spike the North American Free Trade Agreement. He said on Twitter that Mexico was doing too little to counter illegal immigration into the United States.