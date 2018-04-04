   
Up to 87 million affected in Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, Facebook says

ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW YORK
Published
A figurine is seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration taken, March 20, 2018. (Reuters photo)
Facebook said late Wednesday that as many as 87 million people may have had their data accessed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal — an increase from the 50 million disclosed in published reports.

Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with President Donald Trump's campaign, has been accused of using ill-gotten data from Facebook users to try to influence elections.

This coming Monday, all Facebook users will receive a notice on their Facebook feeds with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. They'll have a chance to delete apps they no longer want.

Users who had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will be told of that within that notice. Facebook says most of the affected users are in the U.S.

