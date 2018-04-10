Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to move cloud services to Turkey

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing branch of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has agreed with E-Glober to move its cloud services to the Turkish market.

As part of the cooperation agreement, Alibaba Cloud's cloud computing capacity and global infrastructure will be combined with E-Glober's experience in the Turkish market in an attempt to provide comprehensive cloud products and services to local companies.

Companies of all sizes in Turkey will be able to reach Alibaba Cloud products and services in a number of industries such as online retail, multimedia and gaming.

"We aim to be a cloud service provider preferred by companies of all sizes in Turkey. Working with local partners with knowledge and good connections such as E-Glober will help us overcome language and cultural barriers and will also strengthen Alibaba Cloud's position in the market and provide opportunities for Turkish companies to open up to the world and seize the opportunities of the digital age," Alibaba Cloud Global General Manager Yeming Wang said.

E-Glober CEO Orkan Aytulun said that this is an important opportunity for Turkish companies to boost their capacity in this field. "Thanks to our cooperation with Alibaba Cloud, we will be able to respond to the growing demand in the market."

Founded in Turkey, E-Glober became an official business partner of Alibaba in 2015.