Apple drops plan for 850 million euro data center in Ireland

U.S. tech giant Apple announced Thursday it had shelved plans to build an 850 million-euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland over a court battle with conservationists who were seeking to preserve a forest

"Several years ago we applied to build a data center at Athenry. Despite our best efforts, delays in the approval process have forced us to make other plans and we will not be able to move forward with the data center," the company said in a statement.

Apple had announced plans in February 2015 to build the facility in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of green energy sources nearby, but the project has faced a two-year delay due to planning objections.