Turkcell, Russian Mail.Ru in talks for cooperation

The world's first digital operator Turkcell and Russia's leading and innovative internet business the Mail.Ru group have launched talks for cooperation in order to expand digital services worldwide. A statement released by Turkcell announced that the group and its subsidiary Lifecell Ventures are currently evaluating collaboration opportunities with Russia's Mail.Ru in various internet services, particularly social media and email solutions. Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioğlu underscored that Turkcell has started negotiations with Mail.Ru Group with great excitement and the talks are a step toward expanding Turkcell's digital services to the entire world.

Turkcell is experienced in customizing digital services that the company deems to be the best alternatives for its customers in accordance with local needs, Terzioğlu said. He continued, "We will share our experience and know-how with our partner. By doing this, we aim to become one of the most important players in the region, export Turkcell's services to the world and create a new area of competition."

Mail.Ru CEO Boris Dobrodeev also emphasized the Russian internet solutions provider is assured that a successful and strategic partnership will be established with Turkcell, one of the prominent telecommunications companies and leaders of digital transformation in the world.

"Our email solutions can further develop Turkcell's digital services ecosystem. We believe that our social networks have a great potential in Turkey and can transform into a large social media platform in the Turkish market thanks to a strong local partner like Turkcell," Dobrodeev concluded.

Turkcell is a combined telecommunication and technology services provider, founded and headquartered in Turkey. Turkcell's shares are traded on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since July 11, 2000, and it is the only Turkish company to be listed on the latter exchange. Turkcell Group companies operate in nine countries - Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova. The group reported TL 17.6 billion ($3.84 billion) revenue in 2017 with total assets of TL 34 billion as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Mail.Ru Group is the largest internet business in Russia based on daily mobile audience. The company is developing an integrated communications and entertainment platform. The group owns Russia's leading email service and one of Russia's largest internet portals, Mail.Ru. The company operates three of the major Russian language social networks, VKontakte (VK), Odnoklassniki (OK) and Moi Mir (My World), and Russia's largest online games, including such gaming titles as Warface, Armored Warfare, Skyforge and Perfect World.

One of the founders of Mail.Ru Group Yuri Milner was reported to fund substantial stakes in Twitter and Facebook through investments in a company co-owned by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser. The discovery raised concerns over Russian influence in 2016 U.S. elections and the role played by social media, particularly Facebook which has already been on the radar because of the Russian ads that appeared on the website during 2016 presidential campaigns in the U.S.