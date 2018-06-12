   
TECH
CATEGORIES

Uber seeks to patent AI that would detect drunk passengers

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad, during a news conference to announce Uber resumes ride-hailing service, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 13, 2017. (Reuters Photo)
The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad, during a news conference to announce Uber resumes ride-hailing service, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 13, 2017. (Reuters Photo)
Related Articles

Ride-sharing service Uber applied for a patent for technology that would determine passengers' sobriety levels while ordering a ride.

The patent reportedly describes an artificial intelligence that would analyze various data, including how accurately a potential passenger is typing, whether the phone is swaying and even the angle at which the phone is held. In the application to the U.S. patent office, the technology is said to track "uncharacteristic user activity."

Uber's application said the technology could be used to deny service or to provide a driver with necessary skills and training.

Some people were wary, however, of Uber possessing such a system considering the company's history of sexual assault and abuse. Critics argue that Uber's technology could help drivers hunt down vulnerable passengers.

According to a recent CNN investigation, at least 103 Uber drivers have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers in the past four years alone with 31 convicted. Many of the victims were intoxicated during such incidents.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Tech The head of Xbox on Sunday said Microsoft is hard at work on a next-generation...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS