Turkish students fly high in US drone contest

Turkish teams ranked among the Top 10 at the 2018 Student Unmanned Aerial Systems (SUAS) Competition held in Maryland, U.S.

The 16th edition of the event was held between June 13 and June 16.

Only 69 university teams from different countries around the world were accepted at the event after a tough preliminary application stage.

Five teams from Turkey took part in the AUVSI SUAS 2018. Of them, teams from Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) and Yıldız Technical University (YTÜ) ranked in the Top 10, alongside the likes

of Harvard University, Stanford University and U.C. Berkeley.

Istanbul Technical University team ITÜNOM ranked seventh and Yıldız Technical University's team Lagari came in at eighth in the competition.

Lagari meanwhile broke a tournament record for the most accurate target shot and complet

ed the mission category as fifth.

Turkey Technology Team Foundation Chairman Mehmet Fatih Kacır told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they supported the four Turkish teams that participated in this year's competition. He said that participating in international competitions can be a very important experience for Turkish engineering students.

He said he was proud of all the Turkish teams they supported. "Our young people, who follow the current developments in the field of technology and engineering, develop their own projects - going beyond the theoretical education they receive at school. They will carry forward our national industry and the locality activities carried out in the defense industry today. Our young people who have the ability to produce national systems that Turkey needs will make our national technology move forward."

AUVSI SUAS, which has been held in Maryland since 2002, is a competition of unmanned aerial vehicle systems developed by university students.

Participants compete to perform predetermined tasks using unmanned aerial systems with autonomous floating navigation and sensor capabilities developed entirely on their own. The competition, where technical knowledge and skills from different branches of engineering are brought together, is among the world's most prestigious competitions in the field.

ISTANBUL / DAILY SABAH WITH AA