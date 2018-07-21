Google Turkey to testify before competition authority

Google Turkey is to testify before the Turkish Competition Authority after it testifies before the European Commission.

The Competition Authority announced that the "verbal self-defense" meeting would be held on Aug. 28. Parties wishing to attend the meeting must apply to the Competition Authority by the end of working hours on Aug. 13.

The statement released by the Competition Authority said: "The verbal self-defense meeting of the investigation conducted about Google LLC, Google International LLC and Google Advertising and Marketing Co. Ltd. will be held on Aug. 28, 2018."

"The investigation conducted on the appeal including the allegation that behaviors related to the presentation of mobile operating systems, mobile applications and services of the economic integration consisting of Google LLC, Google International LLC and Google Advertising and Marketing Co. Ltd. (GOOGLE) and the contracts signed between GOOGLE and original equipment manufacturers violate Articles 4 and 6 of Law No. 4054, has reached the stage of defense," the statement said.

"The verbal self-defense meeting in question is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Aug. 28, 2018," it added and continued, "In accordance with the Communiqué on Verbal Self-Defense Meetings held by the Competition Authority, complainants and third parties wishing to participate in the meeting are required to apply to the Competition Authority by the end of working hours on Aug. 13, 2018 with a petition containing information and documents that demonstrate their interest relations about the meeting subject. Respectfully announced to the public."

In March 2017, Turkey's Competition Board initiated an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law. The probe aimed to determine whether Google's contracts with equipment producers, in addition to its mobile communications systems, applications, and provision of services, had violated the law.