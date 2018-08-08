Tech minister: Turkey forming space agency this year

As set out in Turkey's 100-day action plan, a Turkish space agency will be founded this year, said the nation's industry and technology minister yesterday.

"Work to form the Turkish space agency will be completed as soon as possible," Mustafa Varank said in a statement.

He said the agency will set up a system that ensures coordination in the aerospace sector while protecting Turkey's national interests.

"Priority targets of the agency are to guide and coordinate the Turkish space sector and manage international relations [concerning space] through a single desk," Varank said.

The new agency will pave the way for the establishment of a competitive indigenous industry, he said.

"We are forming the Turkish space agency to strengthen our aerospace industry, improve scientific infrastructure and human resources in the field of space technology, and further boost our capacities and abilities," he explained.

The agency will also pursue multilateral and bilateral cooperation with its international counterparts while protecting Turkey's rights at the United Nations, he added.