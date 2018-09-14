Apple raises prices for iPhones sold in Turkey

Apple increased the prices of all its new iPhone models being sold in Turkey effective yesterday.

With new models being launched, the Cupertino, California company has removed the iPhone X, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models off the Apple Store list.

The starting price of iPhone 8 plus increased from TL 5,899 ($957 to TL 7,499 ($1,217). This is the second price hike this year in Turkey.

Other models also have gotten price hikes as well: the iPhone 8 (starting model) went from TL 5,199 to TL 6,499, the iPhone 7 (starting model) increased from TL 4,199 to TL 4,999 and the iPhone 7 Plus went from TL 4,999 to TL 6,299.