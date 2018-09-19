   
Amazon starts operations in Turkey

DAILY SABAH WITH REUTERS
In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo)
Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday it had launched activities in Turkey, offering products across 15 categories to customers across the country.

"We are committed to building our business in Turkey in the coming months by expanding our selection and delivery options," Sam Nicols, country manager for Amazon.com.tr said in a written statement.

Amazon will run its activities in Turkey on www.amazon.com.tr.

In August 2016, it was reported that the U.S.-based e-commerce giant would enter the Turkish market and establish an office in Istanbul.

The controlling shareholder of the company is the Luxembourg-based Amazon Europe Core S.à r.l., which means the office will be dependent on its European affiliate.

