Amazon starts operations in Turkey

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday it had launched activities in Turkey, offering products across 15 categories to customers across the country.

"We are committed to building our business in Turkey in the coming months by expanding our selection and delivery options," Sam Nicols, country manager for Amazon.com.tr said in a written statement.

Amazon will run its activities in Turkey on www.amazon.com.tr.

In August 2016, it was reported that the U.S.-based e-commerce giant would enter the Turkish market and establish an office in Istanbul.

The controlling shareholder of the company is the Luxembourg-based Amazon Europe Core S.à r.l., which means the office will be dependent on its European affiliate.