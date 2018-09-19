Sony announces retro mini console PlayStation Classic

Sony Corp. on Wednesday announced the launch of retro mini console PlayStation Classic, exciting nostalgic gamers around the globe.

The PlayStation Classic will be a revamped of the company's PlayStation 1 introduces almost a quarter century ago.

The mini console "will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles, including fan-favorites such as Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms," Sony said in a statement.

The PlayStation Classic is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation, and it emulates the original's look and feel by featuring similar controllers and packaging.

"Long-time fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love, while gamers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all. All of the pre-loaded games will be playable in their original format," the statement said.

The PlayStation Classic will be available for $99.99 starting Dec. 3 — the day the original PlayStation was launched in 1994.