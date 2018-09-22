Yandex.Market inks deal with Turkey's Hepsiburada

Yandex.Market, a concern of Russian tech giant Yandex, has signed an agreement with Turkey's largest e-commerce site, Hepsiburada.

The deal will provide access to Turkish goods on a cross-border online retail service Yandex.Market is planning to launch, confirmed Alex Vasiliev, director of international development at Yandex.Market.

Vasiliev said that Russian consumers on will Yandex.Market will have access to more than 5 million goods and products on Hepsiburada - from clothing and footwear to accessories, from small home appliances by leading Turkish manufacturers to home textiles and household goods.

The two companies will also launch a logistics solution that will ensure rapid delivery of goods from Turkey - in four to seven days - by the DPD tracking service, Vasiliev added. "We appreciate the level of trust our Turkish partners have shown us. For the first time in their history, they will launch sales not just on their own platform, but enter the Russian market," Vasiliev said.

Hepsiburada is Turkey's largest multi-category e-commerce platform. It features products from Turkey's 20,000 leading sellers and cooperates with more than 2,000 brands. In April, Yandex and Sberbank signed a deal to establish Yandex.Market - a retail online site. In May, the internet company announced the launch of an open beta marketplace called, Beru. The official launch is planned for this fall.