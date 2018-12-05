Swedish tech firm Ericsson opens research lab in Turkey

Ericsson, the world's leading information technology company, opened a research laboratory in Istanbul yesterday for the development of global industry technologies within 10 years.

In cooperation with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), Ericsson's laboratory aims to make Turkey a technology base.

Mehmet Fatih KacIr, a deputy of the Industry and Technology Ministry, said in the opening ceremony that the country created its own policies to use its sources and develop abilities, rather than imitating other countries.

"Our main goal is to make Turkey a base of research and development and production," he added.

KacIr also said Ericsson already has research centers with 450 personnel in the country - in Istanbul, Ankara, and İzmir.

Rafiah Ibrahim, Ericsson's senior vice president, said this was the company's 11th laboratory in the world.

Within the scope of the laboratory, scientists will develop technologies for requirements of 5G and the "internet of things," Ibrahim said.

"We have been in Turkey for 120 years, and we want to continue our investments in Turkey," she stressed. "The laboratory will have a huge potential, while 1.5 billion people will be using 5G by 2024."