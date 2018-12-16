Colin Kroll, co-founder of HQ Trivia and Vine, dead at age 35

Colin Kroll, the co-founder of HQ Trivia and now defunct video platform Vine, has reportedly died at the age of 35.

According to TMZ, who first reported his death, police found Kroll dead in his Manhattan apartment on Saturday night after his girlfriend was unable to get in contact with him.

TMZ cited a police source as saying drug paraphernalia was found nearby Kroll's body, and he was using cocaine and heroin. Police have yet to confirm that he died of a drug overdose.

Kroll became the CEO of live quiz app HQ Trivia in September 2017, after beginning as chief technology officer when the app launched in August of the same year. According to a report last month by Recode, Kroll had recently faced a complaint from an HQ employee over his "aggressive management style."

The app has been declining in popularity this year, falling from Apple's top 10 most downloaded games list to somewhere between No. 250 and No. 500.

In February, Recode published a report that Kroll had shown "inappropriate behavior toward women" while working as a manager at Twitter-owned Vine. Though he denied the accusations, Kroll later said he had been fired from Vine for "poor management" and that his words and actions "made some feel unappreciated or uncomfortable."

Kroll co-founded Vine and worked as its general manager from 2013-2014.

