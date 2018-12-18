Huawei dedicates resources to education and technology in Turkey with new lab

The Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA) Laboratory has been inaugurated as part of the HAINA training program organized in cooperation with Huawei and Istanbul University.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Huang Songfeng, commercial attaché of the People's Republic of China to Istanbul, said that Huawei has done an important thing in Turkey, dedicating its resources to education and technology in the country.

Songfeng stated that the arrest of Ming Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's owner Ren Zhengfei and the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, in Canada is something interesting. He said, "This shows us that no matter how well-intentioned you are, there is no single standard in this world. We are in a world of double standards." Emphasizing that countries with technology are much more powerful, Songfeng said states should focus on education and technology for the construction of it.

He continued, "Technology is crucial not only for our country, but also for the future of humanity. Therefore, while we attach importance to technology, we will work not only for ourselves and our country, but also for the future of humanity. Technology is a double-sided thing. It is bad when used badly, but if you use it well, you will bring very good things to humanity."

Huawei Turkey Research and Development (R&D) Director Wu Lianqing expressed that he has been living in Turkey for five years, adding that he understands Turkey's 2023 vision goals very well as a foreigner. "I am so happy to be here today. At Huawei, we are helping develop systems in many countries and we are preparing capabilities. At Huawei, we will continue to support this proagram." Indicating that there is a long-standing friendship between Turkey and China, Lianqing stated that they have been building the future through cooperation.

Istanbul University Computer Engineering Department Head, professor Ahmet Sertbaş, recalled that the Istanbul University Rectorate and Huawei signed a technology cooperation protocol on Feb. 22, 2017.

According to Sertbaş, within the scope of the protocol, HAINA has been established at Istanbul University's Cerrahpaşa Computer Engineering Faculty with a view to contributing to the development of information and communication technologies (ICT) in Turkey. The academy will provide technical training in information and communication technologies.

The program, which Huawei has implemented so far in more than 150 countries, aims to contribute to the professional and academic development of students through comprehensive ICT training. The Chinese technology giant started investing in Turkey with two offices in Ankara and Istanbul. The company currently employs more than 1,500 people and its R&D center in Istanbul is the largest center outside China.