Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi to open second store in Istanbul

One of China's leading appliance manufacturers and the world's number four smartphone producer, Xiaomi, will open its second authorized Mi Store at the Forum Istanbul shopping mall on Dec. 28 in collaboration with its local distributor Evofone.

Xiaomi in September opened Mi Store in Istanbul, its first in Turkey, at the Vadi Istanbul shopping mall.

The Mi Store name is used for the brand's authorized shop.

Over 160 Xiaomi products, such as smartphones, accessories, computers and home devices, are sold at the store located in Vadi Istanbul Mall.

The brand's flagship models, Mi 8, Pocophone F1, Mi MIX 2S and ecosystem products, will be available for sale at the new Mi Store at Forum Istanbul.

Speaking at the introductory meeting about the opening of the new store, Xiaomi Market Development Manager Stevan Wang said that Turkey is an important market in Xiaomi's global growth journey.

Wang underlined that Xiaomi has focused on developing innovative technologies and products since its inception in 2010.

The new Mi Store in Istanbul will also offer self-balance electric scooter Ninebot Mini, one of the brand's ecosystem products, which will be on sale for the first time in Turkey. Ninebot Mini has a 22-kilometer motion range at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour with a single-time charge. The scooter can also climb a slope of up to 15 degrees and carry up to 85 kilograms.

Founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Lei Jun, Xiaomi has grown from a start-up in Zhongguancun - China's Silicon Valley - to become the world's fourth-biggest smartphone vendor at the end of last year, according to International Data Corp.

Lei has described Xiaomi as a "new species" of company with what he describes as a "triathlon" business model combining hardware, Internet and e-commerce services. Its products range from smart home gadgets like air purifiers to non-tech items such as pillows and ballpoint pens.

The company produces smartphones, accessories, laptops, televisions and Internet devices.