Turkey’s competition watchdog launches probe on Google over abuse of dominant position

The Competition Authority (RK) announced Monday that an investigation was launched on technology giant Google over its advertisement services.

The investigation covers the global giant's Turkish branch Google Reklamcılık ve Pazarlama Ltd. Şti., as well as Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Limited and Alphabet Inc.

The preliminary investigation on the allegations of Google's abuse of dominant position against businesses through algorithm updates on general web search services and Adwords advertisement has been concluded and an investigation was launched as the findings were deemed serious and adequate, the RK said.

The watchdog previously fined Google $15 million in September for violating competition laws with its mobile software sales, giving the company six months to make the necessary changes in order to "ensure effective competition in the market and end the violation."

The company was also fined $84 million by the Ministry of Finance in May 2017 on the grounds that it issued invoices for its advertising sales over Ireland and caused tax losses to Turkey.