China's Oppo enters Turkish smartphone market with three models

Having opened its Istanbul office in late December and named Weijian Zhou as its Turkey General Manager, Oppo, the world's fifth-largest producer of smartphones, stepped in the Turkish market with three new models. Running operations in 35 countries, Oppo announced its new models as Oppo RX17 Pro, Oppo RX17 Neo and Oppo AX7.

The Chinese brand's top-notch model, the Oppo RX17 Pro, comes with a 6.4-inch, 2340 x 1080 resolution AMOLED notched screen, as well as a Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Featuring an artificial intelligence system that focuses on night photography, the RX17 Pro also includes a 12 megapixel and 20 megapixel dual-rear camera and a 25 megapixel front camera. Launched with Android 8.1, the Oppo RX17 Pro offers northern lights and emerald green as noteworthy alternatives in color.

The Oppo RX17 Pro, which has various features, including a 3700 mAh battery, fast charging, screen fingerprint sensor, and 2.2 GHz 10 nm LPE processor, will have a price tag of TL 4,999 in the Turkish market.

Oppo RX17 Neo, the Chinese brand's other model in the Turkish market, comes with a 6.4-inch and 2340x1080-pixel resolution. The Oppo RX17 Neo, which offers a 3600 mAh battery, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage space, 16 megapixel and 2 megapixel dual-rear camera and 25 megapixel pre-sensor, will be available to the Turkish customers at TL 2,999.

Oppo AX7, Oppo's other sub-model launched in Turkey, has a 6.2-inch display, 13 megapixel and 2 megapixel dual-rear camera, 16megapixel front camera, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB memory and a 4230 mAh battery. The Oppo AX7's price tag in the Turkish market was announced as TL 2,199.

According to the data of U.S.-based research company International Data Corporation (IDC), Oppo is the fifth-largest player in the global smartphone market. With 30 million phone shipments in the third quarter of 2018, Oppo holds a share of 8.4 percent in the market.

Another Chinese player, Xiaomi, Oppo's immediate rival in the market, has a share of 9.7 percent. According to IDC data, South Korean Samsung takes the lead with a share of 20.3 percent, followed by Chinese Huawei with 14.6 percent and the U.S. giant Apple with 13.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi, Oppo's closest rival in both China and the global market, stepped in the Turkish market in 2018. Thus, the top five players in the global smartphone market have officially started to compete in Turkey.