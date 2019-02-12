Turkey goes full throttle in 5G technology tests

Turkey has permitted mobile network operators to test 5G technology this year.

The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) approved a bid by Turkcell, Vodafone Turkey and TT Mobil to conduct 5G trials in different frequency bandwidths in Istanbul, İzmir and Ankara, the three largest cities of the country.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan said the country aims to be a front-runner in the race for the next generation of mobile internet connectivity.

"We aim to achieve the goal of shifting to 5G technology in 2020 through research and product development," Turhan said.

Turkey is currently using 4.5G tech, also known as LTE, in its mobile phone devices.

In April 2016 the country progressed to 4.5G, which is 10 times faster than 3G technology.

The 5G networks will offer faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices.