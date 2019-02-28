3D design, production for all at new tech center in Istanbul

In the past when you wanted to develop a 3D production or create a prototype in Turkey, the only places available were industrial areas. However, the digital design and production center that opened in Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) Arı Technokent last week has prepared an environment that can provide nearly all kinds of digital printing in Turkey and offers information on digital printing.

Çınar Topaloğlu, the co-founder of Tridi, operating İTÜ Magnet Fab center, which was opened with the support of the Istanbul Development Agency (İSTKA), provided information about how this center will function.

"There are two basic service models. The first one includes digital production and design activities. Within the context of these services, we offer support to users in industrial design, 3D printing, silicon molding and laser cutting. We have more than 20 material options as part of the 3D printing service in the center. It is possible to produce every type of product in every field, from studentship to entrepreneurship, from artistry to industrial companies thanks to the equipment, methods and materials. The second model is Tridi Co-Making. We present a physical environment where people can develop their own prototypes and that features the equipment and facilities necessary during the production development process. Training on usage of the equipment is provided. Besides, those who work in this field can find everything they need in the store at the center. This way, it is possible to develop products quickly in solidarity and through sharing without being interrupted and losing time," he said.





The office space of Tridi which operates at İTÜ Magnet Fab Center.

Highlighting the center's location in İTÜ Arı Technokent, which pioneers entrepreneurs, and its support from İSTKA, Topaloğlu noted that affordable digital technology will be sustainable in the future through this process. Topaloğlu added, "We will offer free and affordable services to enterprises, entrepreneurs and students thanks to the public support."

Associate professor Deniz Tunçalp, the general director of İTÜ Arı Technokent, which hosts the İTÜ Magnet Fab-Tiridi center, also stressed: "There is a demand for prototyping and custom productions so that hardware entrepreneurs and research and development-oriented companies can develop their projects. As İTÜ Arı Technokent, we started off with the support of İSTKA, saying that we should have a production center that satisfies these needs with the most current technologies and modern hardware substructure, and all companies and entrepreneurs should benefit from it. With this center, we aim to add value to a wide variety of middle and small-sized industries as well as to assist students and to individual users in the prototyping and pre-series production periods."

Development bank support

In the digital design and production center at İTÜ Magnet, there are a total of 27 3D printers, two laser cutting machines, four CNC machines, one silicone molding machine, one electronic circuit printer, one sanding machine, one vacuum heat shaping machine, two lathes, one desktop milling machine and one spraying booth.

It is expected that more than 1,000 prototypes will be created and over 500 industrial design projects will be carried out in the center, a space that incorporates joint working and productions with a large machine section featuring 3D printers, lasers, CNC and silicone molding machines.