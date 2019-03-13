Facebook, Instagram down worldwide for 'required maintenance'

Millions of Facebook and Instagram users had problems connecting to the social media platforms late Wednesday.

Facebook, the creation of billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg, said the crash was due to "required maintenance."

Many took to Twitter to express outrage over the services' failure to connect.

The website "Down Detector," which follows web giants' status and post updates about whether they are down or not, showed that users in the United States and Europe submitted the most reports.

A spokesman for the California-based company said the firm is aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing "the Facebook family of apps."