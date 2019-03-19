   
Google unveils game streaming platform 'Stadia'

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
Published 19.03.2019 21:28
Updated 19.03.2019 21:29
Google vice president and general manager Phil Harrison speaks during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia (Reuters Photo)
Google on Tuesday unveiled a streaming platform called Stadia that allows video game play on any internet-connected device, eliminating the need for games consoles.

The tech platform, announced at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, aims to connect more people to participate in interactive play on PCs, tablets, smartphones and other devices.


Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the Google keynote address (Reuters)

Google also unveiled a new controller that can be used to play cloud-based individual or multiplayer games.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai said the initiative is "to build a game platorm for everyone."

"I think we can change the game by bringing together the entirety of the ecosystem," Pichai told a keynote presentation.

Google said it had provided the technology to more than 100 game developers.

