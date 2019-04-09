UAE blocks access to Skype, company says

The United Arab Emirates has banned Skype, according to the Microsoft-owned company.

"It has been brought to our attention that our website and services have been blocked by the ISPs (internet service providers) in the United Arab Emirates. That means you won't be able to use Skype in the United Arab Emirates," Skype said on its website.

"We are working towards getting Skype re-enabled," it added.

UAE citizens living abroad complained on Twitter about the ban.

"It's so frustrating that Skype is banned in the UAE. How are we meant to conduct interviews and meetings? Such a contradiction in 2021 & 2071 Visions goals," wrote columnist Sultan Al Qassemi from the Council of Middle East Studies.

In response to advice from UAE citizens to use other communication platforms that require a Virtual Private Network (VPN), Qassemi called on them to obey UAE laws, fearing a backlash from the authorities.

"I don't encourage anything that goes around the law. I want the authorities to legally allow it. I don't want anyone to break the law," said Qassemi, who lives in the U.S.

Calls using Apple's FaceTime have also been illegal in the UAE for years.