Istanbul welcomes innovative minds at Digital Age Summit

The Digital Age Summit 2019, which will bring together the leading names of the digital world, will take place in Istanbul today. The "Future for All" themed event will focus on the new developments in 5G, blockchain, algorithms, consumer technology trends, digital transformation and the future of the business world.

The 13th edition of the Digital Age Summit will also look into new developments in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), health and finance technologies, user experience, biotechnology, digital transformation and smart cities. These topics and more will be discussed in accordance to their economic, social and humanitarian aspects and their contribution to the future.

This year will host innovative speakers of the digital platform from both Turkey and around the world. Evgeny Morozov, Gadi Amit, Eric Reiss, Seval Öz, Chris Roberts, Chakib Labidi, Deniz Güven, Faris & Rosie Yakob, and Lucie Greene will take the stage in the Digital Age Summit 2019 under the sponsorship of VakıfBank.

In the morning session at UNIQ Istanbul's main lounge, Chris Roberts, one of the few experts on cybersecurity, will be seeking answers to "What should we learn from our mistakes in technology in the last 20 years and how should we design the next five years?"

Lucie Greene, Worldwide Director of the Innovation Group at Wunderman Thompson, will take the stage after Roberts, to provide some insights into consumer technology that will shape 2019 and digital trends.

Greene will give the stage to Deniz Greener, CEO of Standard Chartered Virtual Bank and Soner Canko, General Manager of BKM, who will share the intricacies of the concept of "defiant bank," put forward with reference to the "digibank" model and the field experience of what kind of business models and collaborations this new model can build.

NewDealDesign CEO and designer Gadi Amit, who will later take the stage in the "Designing the Future" section, will discuss "How we can make our designs more human," a long-debated subject in the world of wearable technologies.

Aurima AI CEO Seval Öz, who served in Silicon Valley for many years and then founded her own company, will share points about the new era of transportation and related opportunities and unlimited alternatives in her presentation.

At VakıfBank Digital Technology Hall, Information Architect and FatDUX Group President and CEO Eric Reiss will take the stage in the "How Content Creation and Engineering Interact to Improve your Bottom Line" themed seminar to explain how the development of content that can be more effective for both people and machines depends on what kind of integration processes and areas of competence to feed. The UX Playground and Adobe XDI Founder Chakib Labidi, on the other hand, will provide unique insights into the design and prototyping of a smart home interface concept.

The "Design Thinking for Blockchains" themed workshop, will be organized by Engin Erdoğan and Burak Arıkan, the founding members of Patara Labs, which operates in developing investment platforms in Blockchain, for those who want to understand the basics of blockchain technology and to explore the new opportunities it offers.