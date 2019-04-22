Innovation Week kicks off in Istanbul next week

Turkey Innovation Week will be held in Istanbul on May 3-4 by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM) under the coordination of the Trade Ministry with international professionals, industrialists, and academics who make a difference in the world and in Turkey in attendance.

The event, the largest meeting of the innovation ecosystem, which contributes to the establishment and development of the concept of innovation in Turkey and is of great importance for production, export and added value, will be hosted by TİM at the Istanbul Congress Center under the coordination of the Trade Ministry.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to attend the official opening ceremony at the Harbiye Auditorium main stage. The event will also welcome Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, and Defense Industry President İsmail Demir. Organized by TİM for the first time in 2012, Turkey Innovation Week has welcomed approximately 1,400 visitors to date.

In addition to high-level executives of firms engaged in high-technology production, producers and screenwriters of the TV series which have held a very important place in export in recent years, and the innovation leaders who make a difference in industry, Shazam Founding Partner Chris Barton, former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Media Artist Refik Anadol will be taking part in the event as main speakers.

With his speech entitled "Building a Digital Country," Ilves will open a doorway in the field of macro policies in innovation, while Barton will share his ideas and experiences in changing the rules of the game in industries.

Turkey Innovation Week will also serve as a platform for sessions on the link between innovation and the economy.

With the "Multiplier Effect in Technological Progress: The Defense Industry" panel the impact of defense-oriented technologies on civilian applications and the development of the technology base in the defense industry on a global scale will be discussed.

The event will also feature the "World E-Commerce Forum" which is a national and international organization that will contribute to the development of Turkey's production power and capacity through e-exports by establishing strong collaborations in the international arena. The organization will also serve as an intermediary in increasing Turkey's share in international trade and creating policies for the development of the economy by making it a regional e-commerce center.