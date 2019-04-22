Turkish software firm named among top 20 in Indian IT market

Domestic software company Logo has been named one of the 20 "most promising" solution providers in India by the Indian version of the U.S.-based technology magazine CIO Review.

"We entered the Indian market not to produce cheap software, but to sell our own products," Logo Software Executive Board Member Akın Sertcan said. "In India, where many companies enter the market to benefit from the cheap information technology (IT) workforce, we aim to sell more software developed by the Turkish engineers."

Sertcan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that organizations, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), have helped to improve their core operational processes through innovative technology.

Sertcan noted that they entered the Indian market after a senior Indian manager using the products of the company made a partnership offer in 2016. "Our India partnered company, Logo Infosoft, develops operational business practices and produces mobile solutions such as ERP and CRM. Customers in India prefer our products due to the ease of use and speed," he added.

He also stressed that shortly after entering the Indian market, they were named one of "the country's 20 most promising ERP solution providers" by the local version of the U.S.-based technology magazine CIO Review in 2018, pointing to the significant technological transformation projects carried out by the Government of India.

"SMEs are the building blocks of the Indian economy, and there are various obstacles to their adaptation to technology," he continued. "The country has a disorderly and irregular market especially due to supply chain, scaling and financial resource support issues. India is in the transition phase to fiscal regulation similar to the value-added tax (VAT) system applied in Turkey."

In addition to India, the company operates in the fields of corporate application software in countries such as Romania, Germany, Luxembourg, Greece and South Africa and makes pricing through all the products and services it sells in Turkish lira, Sertcan further explained, adding they are updating their prices every year considering the inflation rates affecting the sector.