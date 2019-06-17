   
TECH
CATEGORIES

Tesla's Elon Musk deletes his Twitter account in unexpected move

REUTERS
Published 17.06.2019 19:55
Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018. (REUTERS Photo)
Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018. (REUTERS Photo)

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk tweeted late on Sunday that he had "just deleted" his Twitter account, while also changing his Twitter display name to "Daddy DotCom".

Sunday, June 16 was Father's Day in the United States and the Tesla Inc chief has a history of being playful with his Twitter account, one of corporate America's most-watched.

In February, Musk briefly changed his display name to "Elon Tusk" and added an elephant tag to his account.

Musk has previously been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for disclosing misleading corporate information about Tesla on Twitter.

Under a settlement with the regulator, he is required to have a securities lawyer to review tweets that have material information about the company before publishing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Tech Huawei's founder said Monday that the Chinese telecom giant's revenue...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS