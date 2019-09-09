ANKAmall hosts future technologies festival

ANKAmall, one of capital Ankara's largest and best-known shopping malls, is now hosting a technology festival. Featuring some of the most state-of-the-art products available, the festival kicked off on Sept. 7 and will end on Sept. 22.

The event is part of ANKAmall's 20th-anniversary celebrations and will focus on the rapidly advancing world of technology. It will feature virtual reality (VR) applications, a robot club and maker workshops for visitors of all ages.

Festivalgoers will be able to load their favorite patterns in their backpacks, play chess without using their hands and witness flower pots standing in midair. It will also host many surprise events to delight visitors.