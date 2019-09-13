Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro comes with triple camera, professional capabilities

Right before the shopping and holiday season, Apple launched three new models of the latest iPhone – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max – as well as the seventh-generation iPad, fifth-generation Apple Watch products and new services.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11, which will replace the iPhone XR, introduced earlier in the year, will be sold in the U.S. at $699.

On the other hand, the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro will be available on Sept. 20 at prices starting from $999 and $1,099.

Again, Apple showcases the seventh-generation iPad with a price tag starting at $329.

The world giant also introduced the fifth-generation Apple Watch, Arcade games and Apple TV+ television services. Although the arrival date and price of the iPhone 11 is unclear, it is expected to be available in Turkey in November.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in two sizes of Super Retina screen – 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro series comes with three rear cameras. The new triple camera system promises a professional experience with Ultra-Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras.

This new system brings tremendous improvements to low-light photography, offering a great solution for action shooting with the highest video quality seen on a smartphone. The large-screen model will be called the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which will offer prof

essional photographic power to smartphone users, will be able to capture video from all cameras at the same time. Working just like a professional camera with its wide-angle and performance, iPhone 11 Pro series also enables the user to capture the sky in night mode and take indoor photos in low light.

The Phone 11 Pro offers a swiveling triple camera system with brand new ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses. Fully integrated with iOS, this system provides a professional-level camera experience designed for everyone.

TRIPLE CAMERA SYSTEM

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max set a new standard in video shooting with the highest video quality on a smartphone to date. Each camera in the triple camera system can record amazing 4K videos with extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization. With a wider field of view and a larger focal plane, the ultra-wide camera is great for shooting action videos.

Users can easily switch between these three cameras. Audio Zoom also matches the sound to the video frames for a more dynamic sound. With iOS 13, everyone has access to powerful video editing tools that allow you to rotate, crop, increase exposure, and instantly add filters to your videos. Thanks to these easy-to-apply settings, even novice users can create professional-quality video projects.

Providing a tight integration between hardware and software, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max take the traditional camera experience even further in a way that only Apple can manage.

Offering a great solution for landscape or architectural photography, narrow space shooting and more, the brand-new Ultra-Wide camera fundamentally changes the camera experience with four times the wider frame. The new wide sensor with 100% focus pixels and advanced software with night mode make great improvements in indoor and outdoor shooting under dim light, offering brighter images with natural colors and less distortion.

Apple's new iPhone 11 stands out with its two wide-angle rear cameras. The 13mm camera used in the iPhone 11, which will come in six colors, will save photo lovers where a wide-angle is needed. It is quite powerful, especially in low light and night mode. The iPhone 11 can shoot wide-angle videos in 4K by switching to two modes at the same time. It switches to video mode when you press and hold while taking a picture. The long-awaited front camera offers wide-angle photos and videos. It also gives you the chance to shoot slow-motion selfie video. Using the A13 Bionic chip, the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 will be available on Sept. 20.

SEVENTH-GENERATION IPAD





The seventh-generation iPad, with a 10.2-inch screen and a home button, will be available on Sept. 30 in the U.S. and 100 countries for $329.

The Seventh-generation iPad, with a 10.2-inch screen and a home button, will be available on Sept. 30 in the U.S. and 100 countries for $329. The 5th generation Apple Watch screen will be on continuously.

The new Apple Watch has an 18-hour battery life and an all-day battery life. Supported by compass, the titanium and 100% recycled aluminum Apple Watch comes with nine separate strap models.

The Apple Watch, which comes with the OS 6 operating system, will be available on Sept. 20 for $399. The Apple Watch, which supports mobile network, will be sold for $499. The Game platform Arcade and Apple TV+ service offered by Apple will be released for $4.99 per month. The TV service is available from all devices as of Nov. 1.

On the second Tuesday of September almost every year before the shopping and holiday season, Apple introduces the new iPhone. Since last year coincided with Tuesday, Sept. 11, the new iPhone, products and services were announced on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

According to Apple's statement on June 29, 2019, third-quarter revenue increased to $53.8 billion. Apple's revenue from iPhone sales alone reached $31.05 billion. It is stated that iPhone revenue reaches up to 52% of total company revenue.

Apple's rival Samsung, Huawei and others continue to chew on the 5G gum. However, Apple may not allow another antenna to make a difference to the consumer. In other words, before the consumer expectation is materialized, Apple may not take steps on 5G before 2020.

Apart from photography and video, the A13 chip also works solidly for gaming.