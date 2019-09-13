Facebook launches community center for businesses in Istanbul

Facebook launched one of its largest investments in Turkey on Friday with Facebook İstasyon (Station). The community center located in Istanbul's financial hub Maslak will train businesses and entrepreneurs on the digital world. İstasyon was founded jointly with Facebook, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Stock Exchanges (TOBB) and the Habitat Association.

TOBB officials said Facebook presented a good opportunity for B2B and B2C, and İstasyon had everything the next generation of entrepreneurs needed. TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu said it will help entrepreneurs and businesses access data and customers and to a build network and would also help them to reach international clientele.

"There will be workshops on the digital world. Entrepreneurs and any other citizen interested in digital businesses will be able to receive training here on everything, from cybersecurity to efficient use of social media to blockchain technologies," he said at the launch of İstasyon.

The social media company's Turkey director for community policies, Çağatay Pekyörür, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they would offer free events at İstasyon, mainly to improve the digital skills of small and medium-scale businesses. He said they would also provide training for journalists.