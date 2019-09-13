Turkish Netaş to locally produce Chinese ZTE's tech

Turkish systems integration provider Netaş, in which the Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE is the largest stakeholder, will manufacture the technologies of the Chinese company and will make a contribution to the Turkish economy with local solutions.

According to a statement released by Netaş, the company has rolled up sleeves to manufacture the technologies of the Chinese ZTE in Turkey.

Netaş has acquired a certificate of domestic goods from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry for ZTE's FTTx fiber infrastructure systems produced with its R&D and system integrator competencies in its Orhanlı production facility in Istanbul. Having designed Turkey's first 4.5G base station, Netaş thus aims to increase its contribution to the national economy by providing domestic solutions to fiber infrastructures required for the infrastructure of 5G and beyond technologies. Netaş CEO Müjdat Altay stated that Netaş plans to take the localization efforts, which have been contributing nearly $4 billion to the country for 52 years, with its main shareholder ZTE.

Altay stated that they would increase their contribution to Turkey provided by the power of research and development (R&D) and system integration even further with the localization strategy initiated with ZTE. "While maintaining our R&D studies with our engineering capability, we will also bring ZTE's

telecom technologies that shape the world technologies into our country without imports," Altay continued. "We will contribute to keeping national capital at home by producing ZTE's technologies in Turkey under the Netaş brand. In the next phase, we aim to export the ZTE technologies produced under the Netaş brand to the international markets where we operate." In December 2016, ZTE announced that it had agreed to buy 48.04% of Turkish systems integration provider Netaş Telekomunikasyon A.Ş. for TL 358 million to expand in Turkey and the region. The stake acquired by ZTE was formerly owned by OEP Turkey Tech BC, managed by One Equity Partners. The Turkish Armed Forces Foundation holds 15%, while the rest is publicly listed.