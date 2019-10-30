Apple Store promotes Turkey's domestic apps on Republic Day

The U.S. technology giant Apple has initiated a project to celebrate Turkey's Republic Day on Oct. 29. The company launched a special section called "Fresh Crop" in the app store with the Turkish flag to highlight the applications created by Turkish developers. Apple will publish domestic games and applications in the section regularly every month.

"The application development scene in Turkey is always developing and growing. We are proud to celebrate the talent, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that have shaped this movement!" Apple said on the app store regarding the "New and Domestic" page. "In this article series, which we will publish regularly every month, we will highlight the best domestic games and applications, as well as the updates that attract our attention and share with you the success stories that inspire not only us but the world. If you are ready, let's get started."







The games and applications in Apple's new section include Turkish meditation and awareness application Meditation, social story creation application Moi, interactive game Director: Xenite, developed by Barış Eğili and Çağan Timur, and Turkcell's digital TV application Turkcell TV+.

In addition to these domestic applications in the "Fresh crop" section, Turkey's 15 favorite games are also listed by Apple.