Google threatens to suspend licenses to Turkey over fine for violating competition law

Tech giant Google has reportedly threatened to suspend licenses to Android smartphones in Turkey unless the country backtracks from its decision to fine the company for violating competition law, the Habertürk daily reported Sunday.

Turkey's Competition Authority last September last announced it had fined Google some TL 93 million for violating competition laws with its mobile software sales. The watchdog said in March this year that it was launching a broader investigation into Google based on preliminary findings.

The report said Google in a letter to its Turkish business partners, phone manufacturers and telecom carriers selling smartphones, warned that in case the decision was not reversed, it would not grant licenses to Android phones set to be launched on the Turkish market for the use of its services, including Google Play Store, Gmail, YouTube and other Google applications. Accordingly, Google said it would also suspend operating system updates.

What's more, the report said Google had suspended licenses to Turkey as of Dec. 12. The company did not comment on the issue yesterday.

Google also asked companies to pressure Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and the head of the competition authority via telephone/e-mail to reverse their decision, Habertürk said. Otherwise, manufacturers or vendors will experience great distress.

The watchdog first initiated an investigation in March 2017 to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law, before announcing the fine in September last year and a broader investigation in March this year.

The initial probe aimed at determining whether Google's contracts with equipment producers, in addition to its mobile communications systems, applications, and provision of services, found the tech giant had violated the law.

The competition authority later announced the probe into Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Limited, Alphabet Inc. and the global giant's Turkish branch Google Reklamcılık ve Pazarlama Ltd. Şti.

It had said a preliminary investigation had found that Google had abused its dominant position in the search engine and advertising market by putting its own local search service forward and making the efforts of other companies difficult.

The watchdog found the information, documents and findings of the preliminary probe sufficient to launch a wider investigation into the company and its practices.

Google is the world's most used search engine by far, with an estimated market share of over 90%. So is Chrome, Google's browser, with over 60%. Android is said to have been running on 74.85% of all smartphones worldwide.

According to Habertürk, some 10-11 million mobile phones are sold in Turkey every year, with Android running on a majority of the devices.