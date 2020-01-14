Chinese smartphone maker Realme to enter Turkish market soon

After Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei, another Chinese smartphone producer is poised to offer its products to Turkish consumers later this month.

Realme will initially release three new models in the Turkish market and will also offer accessories and other phone models in the upcoming period, reports said Tuesday.

Established in May 2018 and targeting young consumers, Realme ranks seventh in the global smartphone market. The company is run by Li Bingzhong, the former vice president of another Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo. Realme operates in more than 18 countries, including China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. It also began to operate in Europe in the U.K., Spain, France and Italy in May 2019.

The company has launched a Turkish website and introduced their phone models. According to the company, three smartphone models identified as Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT will be released this month.

Realme C2 – which has various features, including a 4000 mAh battery,16 GB of internal storage, fast charging, screen fingerprint sensor and a 2 GHz Cortex A53 processor – will have a price tag of TL 502-670 in the Turkish market.

The Realme 5 smartphone runs on the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. The phone is powered by Octa-core. It has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The screen has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 270 PPI pixel density. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery. It will have a price of approximately TL 1,120-1,360 in the Turkish market.

The Realme XT 128 GB smartphone operates on the Android v9.0 (Pie) system. The phone is powered by an Octa-core (2.3 GHz, dual-core) processor and has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Chipset. It has an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. It will be sold at TL 1,899 in Turkey.

The Chinese company Oppo, the world's fifth-largest smartphone manufacturer, stepped into the Turkish market in 2018, opening its Turkey office in Istanbul. Xiaomi, Oppo's closest rival in both China and the global market, also launched its activities in the country in 2018.