Nadal overcomes Thiem to reach US Open semi-final

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
NEW YORK
Published
Rafael Nadal of Spain hugs Dominic Thiem of Austria after their men's singles quarter-final match on Day Nine of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 4, 2018 in New York City. (AFP Photo)
Defending champion Rafael Nadal survived an epic U.S. Open quarter-final confrontation to defeat battling ninth-seed Dominic Thiem 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5) and reach the semi-finals for the seventh time.

In a gripping 4-hour 49-minute contest which concluded at 2:04 a.m. on Wednesday, world No. 1 Nadal won through to keep his bid for a fourth title in New York and 18th Grand Slam crown on track.

However, the 32-year-old was fortunate to triumph on another hot and humid night at Flushing Meadows, 24 hours after Roger Federer had been dumped out of the tournament by John Millman.

After suffering a first set 'bagel', Nadal had to battle back from breaks in the third and fourth sets before seeing off the first top 20 player he had faced at the U.S. Open since 2013.

