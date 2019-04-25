Buzarnescu, Yastremska eliminated in Istanbul Cup

The third day of the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup ended in disappointment for Mihaela Buzarnescu, Dayana Yastremska and Ajla Tomljanovic. Second seed Buzarnescu lost 2-1 to Russia's Margarita Gasparyan in 1-6, 6-4 and 7-5 sets Wednesday on the clay court.

The Romanian player was among contenders for the top title in the tournament that started on Monday. Fourth seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine also bid farewell to the tournament in a first round match against French player Kristina Mladenovic after her 2-0 defeat.

Fifth seeded Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic lost 2-0 to Czechia's Marketa Vondrousova in 6-3 sets. The tournament had also brought an upset to top seed Carla Suarez Navarro who was eliminated in Tuesday's matches. Ana Bogdan of Romania, Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic and Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine were the only players to advance to the next round in yesterday's matches.