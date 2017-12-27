UK tourists’ return to Turkey to be major 2018 trend, report says

Turkey to reach $15B in revenue from thermal tourism

The number of tourists coming to Turkey from the U.K. is expected to increase by 69 percent next year, the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said in a report published Wednesday.

According to ABTA, return of U.K. tourists to Turkey will be one of the main travel trends of 2018.

Many holidaymakers chose Turkey as they seek good balance between value and price.

"Turkey is bouncing back after some challenging years, offering great value for money holidays in picturesque resorts," the report said.

ABTA highlighted Turkey's rich multi-cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and high quality hotels, adding that "Turkish food is one of the world's great cuisines."

An average of 2.5 million British tourists arrive in Turkey annually.

Tourism is the locomotive of Turkey's economy with a significant share of its gross domestic product (GDP) coming from the sector.