Cappadocia sees 48 pct increase in number of visitors

A tourist attraction center with natural, historical and cultural beauties, Turkey's Cappadocia hosted 2.2 million tourists in 2017, which corresponds to a 48 percent increase compared to 2016 when the city hosted some 1.4 million tourists. Russian tourists again were among the top 10 visitors of the region.

Visited by tourists from all around the world, the number of visitors from East Asia also increased. Nevşehir Culture and Tourism Deputy Director Cengiz Ekici emphasized that 2017 was a positive year for Cappadocia and the number of visitors in the region increased by 48 percent.

Noting that the demand of Russian tourists has also increased and they are now among the top 10 visitors, Ekici said, "This year, we are making special preparations tailored for Chinese tourists.

In coordination with the Nevşehir governor's office, we are preparing a project called CappadoChina." As part of the project, a China street will be designed with the aim of attracting more attention and interest from Chinese tourists.