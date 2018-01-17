Number of Japanese tourists visiting Cappadocia to doubles in 2018

The number of Japanese tourists coming to Turkey's popular tourism destination Cappadocia is expected to double this year, Japan Travel Agencies Association (JATA) Chairman Tadashi Shimura said.

Around 50,000 Japanese tourists visited the region last year, Shimura said, informing that works were being carried out for this figure to reach 100,000 this year.

Shimura and accompanying senior representatives of Japanese travel agencies, who came to Turkey last week within the scope of an organization by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, attended a program held in Istanbul.

Following their contacts in Istanbul, they paid a visit to the Cappadocia region with Japan's Ambassador to Ankara Akio Miyajima.

The delegation visited the region's famous spots such as rock-carved monasteries, cave hotels and Cappadocia's unusual rock formations called "fairy chimneys," while they were also informed about the historical and touristic centers in Ürgüp, Uçhisar and Göreme.

Shimura, who said there was a decrease in the number of Japanese tourists coming to Turkey during the recent years, said mutual works were being carried out in order to increase the number again.

Promotions of Turkey's touristic centers are constantly being made on several televisions in Japan, he said, adding that the people of the two countries have an emotional commitment to each other, and that the friendship will continue in the field of tourism.

Shimura also underscored that sightseeing over Cappadocia with hot air balloons was very popular among his people. He said that they will do their best to bring much more Japanese people to visit Turkey and Cappadocia.