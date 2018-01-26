Russians' early bookings for Turkey in January exceeds last year's figures

Russian tourists' interest in early bookings for the holidays in Turkey has increased this year compared to last year, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR). Some tour companies reported a quadruple increase in the number of early booking requests.

"According to sector representatives, early bookings in early January 2018 for resorts in Turkey exceeded last year's figures," ATOR's statement read.

Tour operator NTK Intourist reported that bookings to Antalya quadrupled, while early reservations to Marmaris increased sevenfold, according to Russian news agency Sputnik. The Biblio-Globus company also announced a 25 percent increase in early bookings.