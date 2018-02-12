Turkey top tourism destination for Iranians in 2017

The Hoteliers Association of Turkey (TÜROB) has reported that Turkey, which hosted 2.5 million Iranian tourists in 2017, has become the number one top tourism market in Iran.

According to a statement released by TÜROB, Turkey continues to have optimistic expectations from the Iranian tourism market, which has achieved a high rate of growth despite facing some challenges in the past two years

According to the Culture and Tourism Ministry's data, the number of Iranians who visited Turkey surged to 2.5 million in 2017 from 1.66 million in 2016, achieving a rise of 50.2 percent.

Turkey ranked first among the countries that Iranians preferred most during their overseas holidays. Thus, Turkey has become the number one choice for Iranians. While the number of Iranian tourists is expected to increase this year, it is anticipated to surge the most during the Nowruz period in March.

The report revealed that Iranian tourists spent at a high level in Turkey. It also said that the average number of overnight stays of Iranian tourists in Turkey was six nights and their average expenditure per capita was $1,000. The average spending by foreigners visiting Turkey was $630.

"Iran's banking system is not compatible with Turkey – which is causing tourists from Iran to come to Turkey at a rate that's below its potential. Since there is no credit card usage, Iranian tourists have to travel with substantial amounts of cash," TÜROB suggested in its report.

"Therefore, people spend less than they want to. The cash card system called debit can be implemented. Iranians who load money on their debit cards can spend in Turkey. As the Iranian riyal is not convertible money outside of Iran and there is no credit card usage in Iran, Iranian tourists should do so beforehand. They often apply to local agencies for this reason," it added.