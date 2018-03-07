Turkish tourism industry reps to seek opportunities at Berlin tourism fair

A high level of participation is expected from Turkey in ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin), regarded as one of the world's largest and most important tourism fairs and organized for the 52nd time this year. Officials stressed that with the normalization of relations between Germany and Turkey, which went through a tough period two years ago, the Turkish tourism market has begun to make a name for itself once again in Germany.Noting that this year's fair is of particular importance, officials said German tourists' bookings have already increased by 50 percent.It was also reported that the fair, which was visited by about 170,000 people from 184 countries last year, has the potential that can directly affect the number of European tourists to Turkey.Minister of Culture and Tourism Numan Kurtulmuş and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the fair.

The third airport currently under construction in Istanbul will also be introduced within the scope of the fair. IGA Airport Management that will participate in the fair upon invitation from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will promote the airport to the tourism professionals.

Turkey's 19 cultural values included in the UNESCO World Heritage List will be presented during the fair. The "Trojan horse" specially prepared for the fair was placed in front of the main entrance door.

Germany's leading daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung will distribute a "Turkey" magazine within the scope of ITB Berlin.

The 32-page magazine prepared in German reflects Turkey's diversity and cultural richness on art pages, as well as Turkish tourism.

The article by Minister of State Maria Böhmer in charge of culture on Antakya is also included in the magazine.

The fair, which will kick off on March 7, will stay open until March 11.

In 2017, a total of 3.4 million German tourists visited Turkey while that number was recorded at 3.7 million in 2016 and 5.4 million in 2015.