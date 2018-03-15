Dutch tourists choose Turkey 9 times more than last year

The number of Dutch tourists who want to spend their holiday in Turkey is on the rise this year, according to Dutch media reports based on statements by the Netherlands Travel Agencies Association (ANVR) and other travel agencies.

An ANVR Spokesperson said the number of those who want to come to Turkey for holiday has increased 90 percent in January this year compared to the same month last year. The reports said that the cheap prices and quality in Turkey were attractive for the Dutch tourists.

Indicating that a large number of reservations had already been made, the biggest travel agencies in the country said, if demand continues to be the same, they expect summer reservations to be depleted in April.

Turkey welcomed 38.6 million visitors in 2017, a 23.1 percent rise from the previous year, 83.1 percent foreign and 16.9 percent representing citizens living abroad, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).