1.3M Ukrainians visit Turkey after visa-free agreement

The important opportunities offered by the agreement such as the lifting of visas between Turkey and Ukraine, and the ability to travel with identity documents instead of passports and contracts enforced in the aviation field began to bear fruit in tourism, according to a Hoteliers Association of Turkey's (TÜROB) Ukraine report yesterday.

According to the TÜROB Ukraine report, this year the number of Ukrainian tourists is expected to reach 1.5 million, while at least a 20 percent increase is projected in the number of Turkish tourists to Ukraine.TÜROB's report, which includes projections and expectations regarding the Ukrainian market, pointed out that the number of tourists coming to Turkey from Ukraine increased steadily, adding that "Turkey is the most popular overseas destination for Ukraine."

It was stated in the report that the number of tourists leaving Ukraine for travel is about 1.9 million, and that Turkey is a clear leader in this regard. Accordingly, Turkey's health tourism has seen a significant demand from Ukraine. "Ukrainians mostly visited Turkey for cancer diagnosis and treatment, treatment of orthopedic diseases and treatment with the Da Vinci robot method," the report noted. "The number of Ukrainians who see other countries as hopes for the treatment of their diseases is increasing. Ukrainian citizens regard Turkey as the most popular destination for health tourism."

The report stressed that there are investment opportunities in the country and that Ukraine offers important opportunities for those who want to invest in hotels, catering-entertainment-recreation facilities and health services areas.

Ukrainians spent an average of $565 per person in 2017, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data. Eighty percent of Ukrainian citizens come to Turkey for tourism, 10 percent for relatives and family visits, 5 percent for education and work and 5 percent for shopping and health. In 2017, 713,000 Ukrainian tourists arrived in Antalya and 305,000 in Istanbul.