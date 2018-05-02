Renowned tourism giant opens first hotel in Istanbul

The world-famous hotel chain Millennium Hotels & Resorts opened its first hotel in Turkey in Istanbul. According to a statement released by the company, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, which serves with more than 130 hotels in more than 60 cities in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and North America, welcomes its guests at Millennium Istanbul Golden Horn Hotel.

Located in Ayvansaray-Balat district on the Historical Peninsula, the five-star hotel has 127 rooms including three suites, 21 deluxe, 90 superior and 13 standard rooms. The hotel has a 404-square-meter ballroom provided with access from a private street and receives sunlight along with a front garden designed for summer and winter invitations for up to 300 guests.Hotel guests can enjoy different delicacies of Turkish and international cuisines at lunch and dinner as well as buffet breakfast at Keros Restaurant and taste the special flavors of Cretan cuisine.

Commenting on the hotel's features, Millennium Istanbul Golden Horn General Manager Orhan Yeşerenyuva said Millennium Hotels & Resorts hotel chain, which has an important place in the international arena, paved the way for its first investment in Turkey.

Yeşerenyuva stated that the hotel, which offers luxury and comfort together with its location and facilities, is located on the shore of the Golden Horn coast.

"Millennium Istanbul Golden Horn is located in a special location, home to the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman empires with a cultural diversity with their traces on every corner, within walls, and surrounded by world-famous historical monuments such as the Palace of the Porphyrogenitus, the Prison of Anemas, Emir Bukhari Lodge and Church of St. Mary of Blachernae," Yeşerenyuva continued. "The heart of history beats here. We look forward to welcoming our guests with Millennium Hotel Group's high hospitality standards."